SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Ascension Catholic Bulldogs

Saia, the long time head coach at Dutchtown High School, coaching such great NFL talent as Eddie Lacey, Eric Reid, and Landon Collins, before teaching and coaching at a middle school the last two years. Now, he’s in charge of a team that’s reached the state championship the last two years, losing to Lafayette Christian both times. One loss was relatively close; the next was a blowout. Regardless, Ascension Catholic has established themselves as one of the top teams in south Louisiana and Saia feels re-energized.