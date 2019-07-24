SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Ascension Catholic Bulldogs

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - There has been a coaching change for the Bulldogs in the off-season, as veteran head coach, Benny Saia, takes over the program.
Saia, the long time head coach at Dutchtown High School, coaching such great NFL talent as Eddie Lacey, Eric Reid, and Landon Collins, before teaching and coaching at a middle school the last two years. Now, he’s in charge of a team that’s reached the state championship the last two years, losing to Lafayette Christian both times. One loss was relatively close; the next was a blowout. Regardless, Ascension Catholic has established themselves as one of the top teams in south Louisiana and Saia feels re-energized.
“Family. We’re gonna’ talk about family and being part of something bigger than ourselves. I felt like we accomplished that at Dutchtown and it’s here already. But we’ll build on what’s already here,” said Saia.
“He’s cool. He’s chill. He keeps us in line I think. I like him a lot,” said Brock Acosta, senior linebacker.
“He’s very enthusiastic. I like him. Good coach, very good coach,” said Eric Simon, senior defensive back.
