Ponchatoula man arrested for burglary in Walker

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - A man from Ponchatoula is now in custody for a burglary that happened in Walker on J.R. Drive, the Walker Police Department reports.
Police say the burglary happened Monday, July 22.
“Just after 7 a.m., the suspect arrived at the victims’ residence driving a very distinctive black pickup truck. The suspect then backed the pickup truck down the driveway to the rear of the residence, out of sight of any passing vehicles or neighbors,” said Captain John Sharp with the Walker Police Department.
The suspect, later identified as Colin Fitzpatrick, 32, of Ponchatoula, then reportedly hooked a trailer up to his truck and loaded various stolen property into it. Police were able to review video surveillance footage from the home.
Information about the burglary was posted to the Walker Police Department’s Facebook page and detectives were able to use information gathered in comments to help identify Fitzpatrick.
“We received a large number of tips from people anxious to help. When you are receiving a lot of information in a case like this, it can be difficult and time consuming to go through it all. Fortunately, the detailed description of the suspect developed from the precise examination of the security video allowed our detectives to quickly focus their efforts on one suspect,” said Chief David Addison.
Fitzpatrick was arrested at his home without incident, the police department says. After being taken into custody, he reportedly admitted to the burglary. He was transported to the Livingston Parish Detention Center for booking. He’s charged with theft, simple burglary, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, and criminal trespassing. His bond was set at $50,000.
“The impact of social media on law enforcement is truly remarkable,” Chief Addison said. “The importance of diligent and outstanding police work has not changed. But unlike the past, where we would review facts and evidence, develop a suspect and then spend a substantial amount of time working to identify the suspect and put a name with a face, we are now able to put a suspect’s photograph and description on our social media system, and in about 30 seconds, that information has been distributed to over 40,000 people. Of course, the usefulness of social media is limited to the willingness of its users to provide law enforcement with the information needed to solve a crime. We are fortunate and very grateful that our Community is so supportive of our efforts and is always willing to provide us with the assistance we need. The involvement of our Community in such matters is what gives us the ability to keep Walker a safe place to live and work.”
The investigation remains ongoing.
