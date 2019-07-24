Ponchatoula man arrested for burglary in Walker

“The impact of social media on law enforcement is truly remarkable,” Chief Addison said. “The importance of diligent and outstanding police work has not changed. But unlike the past, where we would review facts and evidence, develop a suspect and then spend a substantial amount of time working to identify the suspect and put a name with a face, we are now able to put a suspect’s photograph and description on our social media system, and in about 30 seconds, that information has been distributed to over 40,000 people. Of course, the usefulness of social media is limited to the willingness of its users to provide law enforcement with the information needed to solve a crime. We are fortunate and very grateful that our Community is so supportive of our efforts and is always willing to provide us with the assistance we need. The involvement of our Community in such matters is what gives us the ability to keep Walker a safe place to live and work.”