Pennington Biomedical doing study to see if drinking alcohol daily while trying to lose weight affects health

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Pennington Biomedical Research Center is looking for women to participate in a study about how drinking alcohol daily affects one’s health while participating in a weight loss program.
Those interested in participating will have to go through a screening visit at Pennington to determine eligibility. Those chosen for the study will be required to consume meals and alcoholic beverages provided by Pennington for eight weeks. The study includes one screening visit, two study visits, and daily visits (weekdays) during the eight-week period for meal pickup.
Various procedures will be performed on participants, including blood tests and MRI scans. Participants’ body measurements will be taken, and those in the study will have to fill out questionnaires, as well as a food and activity diary.
STUDY QUALIFICATIONS
- Be a woman 21 to 40-years-old
- Be pre-menopausal
- Have a BMI of 27 to 50 (click here to calculate BMI)
Compensation of up to $250 is being offered once the study is done. Breakfast, lunch, dinner, and beverages will be provided at no cost during the eight-week period.
Those interested in participating should click here, call 225-763-2656, or email john.apolzan@pbrc.edu.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.