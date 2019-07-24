More federal funding trickling in for Baton Rouge airport enhancements

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge airport is getting an additional $7 million of funding for improvements, according to an July 24th announcement from Louisiana congressman Garrett Graves.
The grant comes from the the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Airport Improvement Program (AIP). The $7 million is in addition to the $15 million grant award secured earlier this year, which was the second largest AIP grant awarded nationwide.
“So far this year, we’ve been able to provide $22 million in federal funding to enhance the capabilities and the customer experience at BTR. This tranche should accelerate the improvements happening at our airport, allowing travelers in the Capital Region and across South Louisiana to reap the benefits,” said Graves. “This is a big win.”
The project will establish a standard Runway Safety Area and Runway Protection Zone for Runway 13-31, while also improving overall airport operations. As the airport continues to grow and develop, the community and surrounding area will be provided unique opportunities to do the same.
On March 23, 2018, the president signed legislation into law that provided the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding, enabling the Secretary of Transportation to issue grants for selected, authorized projects.
