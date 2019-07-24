Livingston man pleads guilty to fraudulently receiving more than $40k in FEMA money after ‘16 flood

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - A man from Livingston has pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining more than $40,000 from FEMA after the August 2016 flooding.
U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin announced Wednesday, July 24 that Ervin Payne Jr., 44, pleaded guilty to fraud. He faces a significant jail sentence, a fine, and a period of supervised release.
The Department of Justice (DOJ) says after the 2016 flooding, which affected a large portion of south Louisiana in and around Baton Rouge, FEMA funds were made available to people with emergency needs for food, shelter, transportation, and clothing. One of the requirements to receive the money was that the victim had to have lived in the damaged home at the time of the storm.
During his plea hearing, the DOJ says Payne admitted to submitting false documents to FEMA applying for assistance. He submitted documentation for a home in Livingston Parish he did not own at the time of the March or August 2016 floods. In his applications, he also claimed that due to damage to his home, he needed transportation and rental assistance.
“Federal disaster assistance funds are available and owed to individuals affected by a disaster, and who meet the eligibility criteria to receive specific benefits available from the government. Assistance is designed to return eligible applicants to the lives they lived before being victimized by disaster. Fraud in connection with disaster benefits not only results in wasting valuable government assets to process false claims and monetary loss to FEMA; it also delays the distribution of funds to authorized disaster victims. My office, together with the National Center for Disaster Fraud and our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, will continue to hold accountable those who seek to steal disaster assistance funds and impair the federal government’s ability to assist true victims of a disaster,” Fremin said.
