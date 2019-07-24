Livingston man pleads guilty to fraudulently receiving more than $40k in FEMA money after ‘16 flood

“Federal disaster assistance funds are available and owed to individuals affected by a disaster, and who meet the eligibility criteria to receive specific benefits available from the government. Assistance is designed to return eligible applicants to the lives they lived before being victimized by disaster. Fraud in connection with disaster benefits not only results in wasting valuable government assets to process false claims and monetary loss to FEMA; it also delays the distribution of funds to authorized disaster victims. My office, together with the National Center for Disaster Fraud and our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, will continue to hold accountable those who seek to steal disaster assistance funds and impair the federal government’s ability to assist true victims of a disaster,” Fremin said.