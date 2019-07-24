La. asking for public comment on duplication of benefits guidance for 2016 flood

The guidance from HUD states homeowners who declined or canceled their SBA loans will no longer have the SBA loan amount they did not drawn down on counted as a duplication of benefits with their grant from Restore LA, regardless of their income. Furthermore, the amounts of SBA loans that were drawn down may be reimbursed after HUD approves the Action Plan amendment. For homeowners with more than 120% of the Area Median Income (AMI) who accepted SBA loans, HUD must approve a hardship waiver before the reimbursements can be made.