La. asking for public comment on duplication of benefits guidance for 2016 flood

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Office of Community Development (OCD) is now accepting public comments on an Action Plan amendment that will recalculate some grants in the Restore Louisiana program based on recent duplication of benefits guidance issued by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) from the August 2016 flooding.
The guidance from HUD states homeowners who declined or canceled their SBA loans will no longer have the SBA loan amount they did not drawn down on counted as a duplication of benefits with their grant from Restore LA, regardless of their income. Furthermore, the amounts of SBA loans that were drawn down may be reimbursed after HUD approves the Action Plan amendment. For homeowners with more than 120% of the Area Median Income (AMI) who accepted SBA loans, HUD must approve a hardship waiver before the reimbursements can be made.
DETAILS ON ACTION PLAN AMENDMENT 12
- Describes for HUD the approach to recalculating Duplication of Benefits amounts in light of the new guidance
- Explains that households with incomes above 120 percent AMI who accepted SBA loans must be able to demonstrate a “hardship” for the drawn amounts of the SBA loan not to be counted as a Duplication of Benefits
- Sets out the general criteria for hardship exceptions
- Affirms that HUD would need to approve homeowners’ financial hardship justification on a case-by-case basis
The comment period is from Wednesday, July 24 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6. Click here for more information and to submit a comment.
