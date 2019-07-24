Infant head and neck support accessories recalled because of suffocation risk

(WAFB) - A recall has been issued for The Bobby Company head and neck support accessories because they can possibly cause suffocation.
The United States Safety Consumer Product Safety Commission issued the recall on July 23 for 14,000 units of the head and neck support products after receiving several consumer reports. No injuries have been reported.
The head support area can be overstuffed and cause the infant’s head to be tilted too far forward, posing a suffocation hazard.
This recall involves Boppy Head and Neck support sold in two styles: Ebony Floral and Heathered Gray with model numbers 4150114 and 4150117.
The model number is printed on the fabric label on the back of the head support. The product is an accessory to be used in infant swings, bouncers and strollers.
Parents should immediately stop using the head support and contact The Boppy Company for a full refund.
The head supports were sold at Target, Buy Buy Baby and other juvenile products and discount furniture stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from March 2019 through May 2019 for about $20.
