Former Univ. Lab principal files suit against LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The former elementary principal of LSU’s University Laboratory School (ULS) has filed suit against the university claiming she was defamed and demoted without a proper hearing.
LSU demoted Broussard to the position of Special Assistant to the Interim Superintendent after a state audit into ULS practices and finances.
The lawsuit claims Broussard’s salary was “drastically reduced without Board of Supervisors approval” and that she “was given less than twelve months notice of her termination as “instructor”. The lawsuit also claims she was not given the opportunity to properly and publicly clear her name.
The Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s report claims that Broussard and principal Frank Rusciano established their own business called Cub Care, so that they could be compensated for aftercare programs at the schools for the 2017-2018 school year.
The amount the principals should be paid for after-school activities had been a matter of contention for several years, auditors said.
The actions by the Rusciano and Broussard “appear to represent an attempt to circumvent University management’s disapproval and University policy,” auditors said.
The two principals set up a system so that parents could have their credit cards drafted for the after-school program and then did not deposit those funds into a University account to “ensure that they (the principals) would get paid,” auditors claim.
However, in her lawsuit, Broussard claims the LSU Human Resources Department approved the plan for them to be paid for the after-school program.
In her lawsuit, Broussard claims LSU still owes her $15,000 for her work with the after-school program.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.