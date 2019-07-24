FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Morning temps to be in mid-60s as cool front moves through

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It is definitely noticeable this morning, not nearly as humid – temperatures are some 8 to 10 degrees cooler than yesterday; dewpoint and humidity in the “comfortable range” for a change … but, don’t get used to it.
A lovely summer day ahead, lots of sunshine – light NE winds, low humidity – and a high of 87°. Overnight, clear and quite mild – a low of 66°; tomorrow, one more really pleasant late July day – mostly sunny, light east winds – a high in the upper 80°s; if it could only last a little longer.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.