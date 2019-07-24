FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gulf humidity, warmer temps creep back in Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Wednesday was a July beauty! In case you didn’t get the opportunity to enjoy the day’s fine weather, we’ve got one more great one on the way Thursday.
Mainly clear skies Wednesday night and a dry (low humidity) air mass in place will allow temperatures to drop to the 60s once again Thursday morning. After a clear and comfortable morning start in the mid and upper 60s for the Red Stick, you can expect mostly sunny skies for the afternoon, with highs Thursday in the upper 80s. Yes, that’s warm, but the low humidity will make those upper 80s actually feel like the upper 80s instead of the upper 90s.
But the respite from summer heat will be short-lived as Gulf humidity will start to creep back into the region Friday. While most WAFB neighborhoods will stay dry, the First Alert Forecast includes a return of isolated showers Friday afternoon, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°.
Get set for a rainy weekend, although neither day looks to be an all-day washout. The Storm Team is currently posting rain chances at 50% to 60% Saturday and then 60% to 70% Sunday. Weekend morning lows will be back in the 70s with afternoon highs in the upper 80s for most of WAFB communities.
Scattered, mainly afternoon rains will be part of the weather picture all of next week, with highs in the upper 80s to around 90° each day, which is closer to our summer norm.
On Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) posted a 20% chance for tropical development in the northern Gulf of Mexico in the coming days. On Wednesday afternoon though, the NHC dropped that potential to just 10% over the next five days as computer models fail to show any real consensus. This is certainly something the Storm Team will keep monitoring through the week, but at this stage, the threat is too low for any real concern.
So try and get outdoors Thursday and enjoy a nice summer afternoon, even if it’s only for an hour or two. The traditional summer weather pattern will be back before you know it.
