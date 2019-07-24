Emerge Juice brings fresh flavors to White Star Market lineup

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emerge Juice, a Lafayette-based juicery, is squeezing its way into Baton Rouge’s White Star Market.
The food hall’s newest vendor has teamed up with Mac & Moon, a macaroon bakery, to bring fresh flavors to the popular Baton Rouge eatery with organic cold-pressed juices.
Baton Rouge native Melodie Knapp, owner and creator of Emerge Juice, is excited to bring the health and convenience of organic juice to the Baton Rouge community.
“I decided to open in White Star Market for lots of reasons, but mostly to bring home the convenience of a healthier lifestyle for a more vibrant community,” Knapp said. “I grew up here and I believe that our standards, ethics, and education as a company can do more than just make money, but also make a real difference in how people live.”
Knapp moved from Baton Rouge to Lafayette and created her first juice company, Evolve, in 2013, selling and promoting her juices at Lafayette farmer’s markets and at local restaurants. In 2015, Knapp created Emerge Juice and opened a storefront in Lafayette.
Emerge Juice has already been a part of various events at White Star Market, such as Kid’s Night to promote healthier lifestyles in children and a Q&A event on bettering one’s everyday health.
Knapp is looking forward to expanding her passion into her hometown of Baton Rouge and hopes to make a lasting impression on the community.
“The thing I’m most excited about is hopefully sharing some empowerment by shedding light on ways to improve our health,” Knapp said. “I was born here and raised here, so much of my experience is based here. I love this place, and when you love something, you care about its health, so I’m excited to share my love back to the town that raised me.”
While this is the only Emerge Juice location in Baton Rouge, Knapp is looking to add menu items such as acai bowls and smoothies to White Star Market’s menu in the fall.
For more information on Emerge Juice and their opening at White Star Market, visit the White Star Market Facebook page.
