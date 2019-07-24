Drago’s announces location of Baton Rouge restaurant expected to create over 150 jobs

BATON ROUGE (WAFB) - Drago’s Seafood Restaurant, best known for its charbroiled oysters, has announced plans to open its fifth restaurant location in Baton Rouge.
The restaurant will be located at 4580 Constitution Avenue, near College Drive at Interstate 10. The grand opening is scheduled for late 2019.
The new location will offer authentic New Orleans cuisine to Baton Rouge residents, which has been in demand in the region for years, according to the restaurant chain.
“The fact that we were looking for a suitable spot in Baton Rouge was about as well-kept secret as alcohol sales in Tiger Stadium," Tommy Cvitanovich, owner of Drago’s, said in a prepared statement. "Our real estate partners, including members of our family, have worked tirelessly to secure a viable Baton Rouge location. We can finally say that the sun has set in the western sky and there will be a Drago’s in Baton Rouge.”
The restaurant in Baton Rouge is expected it create about 150 new jobs, with an initial investment exceeding $6 million. Drago’s is currently in the process of hiring the management team. To apply, visit www.dragosrestaurant.com to view job openings and submit an application online.
Drago’s first opened its original New Orleans location in 1969 by Drago and Klara Cvitanovich, and is known for its family legacy of oyster fishing and serving Louisiana-inspired seafood at reasonable prices.
The restaurant business also has a location in Lafayette, Metairie and Jackson, Mississippi.
