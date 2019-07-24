Coworker remembers shooting victim as ‘beyond phenomenal’ nurse, student, single mother of three

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A woman found shot to death in her East Feliciana home is being remembered by friends, family, classmates, and coworkers as a hard-working single mother of three, a student of nursing, and a full-time employee.
LatShun Lacey, 41, was found dead in her home on Cordoba Drive just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 20. Deputies in East Feliciana arrested Ernest Howard, 35, who later confessed to the murder.
WAFB’s Kevin Foster spoke to a coworker and former classmate who said Lacey was a graduate of Southern University’s Nursing school in the fall of 2010.
“This is such a tragedy and has affected so many,” Wilisha Pink-Jones said. “She was such a great person and never deserved this!”
Pink-Jones said Lacey worked nights at Eastern Louisiana Mental Health System and was getting ready for work when the shooting happened.
Lacey had worked for the hospital for five years and was pursuing a master’s degree in Science in Nursing while also being a full-time employee. She had previously worked at a number of other area hospitals.
"She was very dedicated and hardly ever missed work," Pink-Jones recalled. "Even being a single mom of three and a student."
"We, as her family and friends, are completely devastated," she said.
Funeral services have been arranged for Saturday, July 27 at 2 p.m. at Hall Davis and Sons funeral home, located at 9348 Scenic Hwy. in Baton Rouge.
“She was wonderful nurse, a loving sister, a supportive coworker, but as a single mom, she was beyond phenomenal!” Pink-Jones said.
A GoFundMe has been set up for Lacey’s two daughters, who are preparing to enter college, and her 6-year-old son.
