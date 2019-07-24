Court denies NFL writ to stop ‘No-Call’ lawsuit

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Another court ruling makes it more likely NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and three officials involved in the “no-call" lawsuit will be deposed.
When Civil Court Judge Nicole Sheppard ruled attorney Tony LeMon could move forward with his lawsuit, the NFL filed an emergency writ with the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals to stop it. But, Sheppard denied their request Wednesday afternoon (July 24), which would have prevented Goodell’s deposition.
“It’s clear to me that the NFL does not want me questioning Roger Goodell or these referees or unveiling the curtain and getting document requests and photographs and videos that they have exclusive licenses to.”
LeMon said he’s very happy and that he wants justice for the ticket holders.
“[We’re saying] ‘You did something wrong here and you’re going to be accountable for it,'” LeMon said. And we’re going to unveil that curtain, and we’re going to ask questions and we’re going to get discovery and we’re going to get evidence.”
LeMon said immediately after finding out the NFL filed a writ with the Court of Appeals, he jumped into action to file a response to the court.
“I was up all night drafting this thing, and I knew that they had filed this and I didn’t want the court to rule until they had heard the ticket holder’s side of this,” he said.
In May, NFL Attorney Gladstone Jones told the court there’s no evidence of any fraud only evidence of disappointed fans.
FOX 8 Legal Analyst Joe Raspanti says he’s surprised by the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling and he says it seems more likely a deposition will happen.
“I do believe that we are right and the NFL needs to do something to fix this and ensure it never happens again,” says LeMon.
A meeting in civil court is scheduled to take place next Monday.
LeMon said that is when he expects the judge to decide when and how the depositions will take place.
