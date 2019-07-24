Companion Animal Alliance waives adoption fees after saying shelter is full

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A local animal shelter is encouraging more adoptions by waiving adoption fees after the shelter officials say their facility is at overcapacity.
The Companion Animal Alliance (CAA) is over shelter capacity with nearly 20 dogs arriving daily. The animal shelter is waiving all adoption fees now through Saturday.
Animals can be adopted anytime from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2550 Gourrier Avenue near River Road.
Anyone interested in fostering an animal can learn more by calling the shelter at 225-408-5360, or go to https://www.caabr.org/. The shelter is offering some assistance (food, crates, etc.), while supplies last, to those fostering an animal for the first time.
