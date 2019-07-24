Breast cancer fighter says ‘find the good’ and cuts hair

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - For Elizabeth Smith, the next few months will be tough, but she’s got the support of law enforcement behind her. Her need for a little encouragement started with a phone call.
“The phone rang, so I cut the motor off answered the phone and it was my breast surgeon and he told me I did, in fact, have breast cancer,” she said.
Exactly one month ago, Elizabeth Smith, better known as Liz, began a fight. It was a triple negative breast cancer fight she didn’t quite expect, but she wasn’t backing down.
“I do have the worst form of breast cancer, I’ve been told,” she said. “I had my first treatment. Tomorrow it will be two weeks ago.”
When you hear chemotherapy, hair loss is most likely the next thought.
“I knew it was going to come and I also knew there was a very small percentage of people that don’t lose their hair during chemo. Either way, I didn’t want to find out," Liz said.
So Smith took charge and with her husband’s blessing, she cut her hair.
“I said, ‘If that’s what you want to do, I support you fully,’” said Deputy Kevin Smith, Liz’s husband.
She put the fate of her hair in her friend, Lt. Don Robinson’s, hands.
“Well it’s no secret that I don’t grow hair, but she asked me to shave her head,” he said.
“I just bypassed all that and said you know what, we’re going to take this whole negative cancer thing and let’s have a head-shaving party,” Liz said.
Both her husband and Lt. Robinson work for the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. That also means she didn't shave her head alone. Just about everyone in her husband's motor division is now clean cut.
“Although she’s bearing the brunt of the pain, she and Kevin have a group to rely on,” Lt. Robinson said.
Liz says cutting off her hair was the best decision she could have made.
“I got to choose when I lost my hair and not the chemo. It was my decision. There are things in life you can’t control, but the things that you can, you should," she said.
Liz is also making a stern decision to find the silver lining. She says there's no room in life for doom and gloom, just happiness.
“There’s a lot of bad in this world, but there’s more good,” she said. “You just have to stop for a minute, look, and find it. Find the good.”
Speaking of silver linings, Liz is just one year away from finishing law school. After she beats cancer and graduates, she plans to practice family law.
