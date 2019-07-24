Baby formula, other donations being accepted at OLOL for underserved Haitian communities

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady continues its goal of extending missionary work outside the United States by collecting donations of vital supplies needed to increase quality of life for underserved Haitian citizens.
For the past 30 years, the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady has collected food and supplies that are at critically low levels in Haiti to address the very specific needs of the country’s communities.
During this drive, the sisters are collecting donations of the following items:
- Dry beans (no cans please)
- Rice
- Powdered milk
- Powdered baby formula
- Basic school supplies (pens, pencils, backpacks, crayons, chalk, rulers)
- Hard plastic toys (able to be sanitized)
- Monetary donations
Donations are being accepted at Our Lady of the Lake in Parking Lot 4, which is located off of O’Donovan Drive. View a photo of the lot below:
Donations can be brought on the following dates:
- Thursday, July 25 - 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Friday, July 26 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturday, July 27 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Donations will be distributed in Haiti at the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady’s outpatient clinic, nutrition center, and their children's hospital near Aquin, a rural and remote community in southwest Haiti.
