Zion Williamson joins Jordan Brand

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The number one pick in the 2019 NBA draft and new Pelicans star Zion Williamson has signed with the Jordan Brand.
The company, owned by Nike, is branded after former Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan – arguably the best player ever.
The announcement was made Tuesday. His hype video had more than 200,000 views in less than an hour.
“Zion’s incredible determination, character and play are inspiring," says Jordan. "He’s an essential part of the new talent that will help lead the brand into the future. He told us he would ‘shock the world,’ and asked us to believe him. We do."
More than 50 athletes across all sports wear the Jump Man logo.
“I feel incredibly blessed to be a part of the Jordan Brand family," says Williamson. "Since I was a kid, I dreamed of making it to the league and having the type of impact on the game Michael Jordan had and continues to have today. He was one of those special athletes I looked up to, and I really can’t express how happy and excited I am for this journey.”
Williamson hinted to what brand he was going with during a playground dedication in New Orleans in June. He was spotted wearing a pair of vintage Air Jordan 1′s.
