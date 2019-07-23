Woman’s Hospital hires Keila Stovall as chief philanthropy officer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Foundation for Woman’s continues its efforts to improve the health of women and infants in the community with new leadership beginning Aug. 5. Hospital officials announced Monday, July 22 that Keila Stovall, a 20-year veteran in non-profit leadership, will serve as the foundation’s newly appointed chief philanthropy officer and president.
Most recently, Stovall served as executive director for the Foundation of the East Baton Rouge School System, launching STEM-focused programming for students, and establishing the STEM Teaching Fellows Program in parish schools. Prior to her time there, Stovall spent 14 years in service of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Louisiana, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Baton Rouge.
