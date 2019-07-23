Victim in fiery Siegen Lane crash was traveling grief counselor

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman killed in a fiery crash Monday night on Siegen Lane used her daughter’s death to inspire others.
Stephanie Payne, 51, was killed on Monday, July 22, when Jack Jordan, 18, told police he intentionally rear-ended her at a stop light. The collision caused Payne’s car to burst into flames. She suffered fatal injuries.
Jordan was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
Payne used her daughter Savannah’s death to launch a traveling grief counseling program, called I’m Alive 2 Thrive. She said she used her own experiences to speak to and inspire groups and individuals who may feel “stuck” in their current situations.
“I am and will always be the wife of Time and the mother of Savannah Isabella,” Payne wrote on her website.
