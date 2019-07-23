3 Tigers named to Nagurski Trophy Watch List

The SEC (18) and Big Ten (15) have the most members and combine to make up more than one-third of the 92-man list. The ACC and Pac-12 (12 each) and Big 12 (11) also have double-digit representation, followed by the American Athletic (6), Independents (5), Conference USA (4), Mountain West (4), Mid-American (3), and Sun Belt (2). The list includes 36 linebackers, 28 backs, 21 ends, and seven tackles.