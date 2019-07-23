SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: St. John Eagles

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - The St. John Eagles in Plaquemine was the next stop on the Sportsline Summer Camp tour.
Our cameras captured the Eagles working hard at practice Monday afternoon.
Eric Holden, known for a throw-throw-throw offensive attack, joked that St. John may be more balanced on offense this year. Holden is going into his second season leading the Eagles.
He added the Eagles may only throw it 75% of the time and run it the other 25%.
There are two players currently competing to be the quarterback, as St. John continues to strive for more accountability from players and a consistent offseason work ethic.
The team was 3-7 a season ago, but much more competitive than the record indicates.
