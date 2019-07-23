Southwest Venison Fajitas with Papaya-Avocado Salsa

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Break out the grill! Your family will love these delicious fajitas. The summer is a great time of year to clean out your freezer with remaining game from last season. Venison is a lean, flavorful alternate to beef in this southwestern-inspired recipe. If preferred, the venison is also excellent sautéed.
Prep Time: 2½ to 3½ hours
Yields: 8 servings
Ingredients:
2½–3 pounds venison, (¼ -inch) sliced
8 corn tortillas
1 cup cubed papaya
½ cup cubed avocado
½ cup olive oil
3 tbsps red wine vinegar
½ cup soy sauce
¼ cup honey
2 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed
1 tsp red pepper flakes
salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
1 cup chopped yellow onions
1 cup chopped tomatoes
½ cup chopped fresh cilantro
1 fresh jalapeño pepper, seeded and minced
1 tbsp fresh lemon juice
1 tbsp olive oil
Method:
In a large mixing bowl, mix ½ cup olive oil, red wine vinegar, soy sauce, honey, garlic, red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper together and add venison. Marinate and refrigerate 2–3 hours or overnight, turning once.
Remove venison from marinade and pat dry with paper towels.
In a small mixing bowl, combine remaining ingredients except tortillas and mix well to create salsa. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Prepare a fire in a charcoal grill. Grill venison over hot coals 2–3 minutes, turning once. Remove and cover venison with aluminum foil, and let it stand for a few minutes. Warm the tortillas.
To serve, divide venison slices evenly among tortillas. Top with salsa. Reserve remaining salsa for later use.
