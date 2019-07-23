Sanity hearing Tuesday for accused serial killer Ryan Sharpe

Ryan Sharpe faces a first-degree murder charge for the death of Brad DeFranceschi, second-degree murder for the death of Tommy Bass, and attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of Buck Hornsby, who survived a shotgun blast. (Source: WAFB)
By Mykal Vincent | July 23, 2019 at 7:01 AM CDT - Updated July 23 at 7:01 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Doctors will tell a judge if an accused serial killer was sane at the time of his alleged crimes Tuesday morning.

A sanity hearing for Ryan Sharpe, 36, will be held in an East Baton Rouge Parish courtroom on Tuesday, July 23.

Sharpe has pleaded not guilty to three murder charges and one attempted murder charge in East Baton Rouge and East Feliciana parishes.

Tommy Bass, Buck Hornsby, Carroll Breeden, and Brad DeFranceschi (Source: WAFB)
A doctor’s report on Sharpe was originally due in May, but doctors told the judge they needed more time.

In 2018, a panel of doctors said Ryan Sharpe was not competent enough to proceed with murder charges in two parishes.

On Mar. 14, the Louisiana Department of Health submitted a report declaring Sharpe competent to assist counsel.

On Mar. 26, an East Feliciana judge found Sharpe competent to proceed and assist his legal counsel.

