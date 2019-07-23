Sanity hearing Tuesday for accused serial killer Ryan Sharpe

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Doctors will tell a judge if an accused serial killer was sane at the time of his alleged crimes Tuesday morning.
A sanity hearing for Ryan Sharpe, 36, will be held in an East Baton Rouge Parish courtroom on Tuesday, July 23.
Sharpe has pleaded not guilty to three murder charges and one attempted murder charge in East Baton Rouge and East Feliciana parishes.
A doctor’s report on Sharpe was originally due in May, but doctors told the judge they needed more time.
In 2018, a panel of doctors said Ryan Sharpe was not competent enough to proceed with murder charges in two parishes.
On Mar. 14, the Louisiana Department of Health submitted a report declaring Sharpe competent to assist counsel.
On Mar. 26, an East Feliciana judge found Sharpe competent to proceed and assist his legal counsel.
