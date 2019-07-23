Public invited to open house meeting on sewer plans in Ascension Parish

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The public is invited to attend an open house meeting in Gonzales to learn more about Ascension Parish’s plans to improve its sewer system.
Ascension Sewer is proposing a plan to build a comprehensive sewer system for the east bank of the parish. Along with the parish, the consortium is hosting an open house meeting Tuesday, July 23 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Clarion Conference Center, located at 1500 West Highway 30 in Gonzales.
Residents are invited to learn more about the plan and talk with engineers working on the plans. Residents will be bale to ask questions and share comments or feedback.
