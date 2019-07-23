Police searching for man seen burglarizing storage room in Baton Rouge

A man was seen attempting to burglarize a storage room on Myrtle Avenue in Baton Rouge.
By WAFB Staff | July 23, 2019 at 12:00 PM CDT - Updated July 23 at 12:00 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge detectives are searching for a man seen burglarizing a storage room on Myrtle Avenue.

Authorities shared surveillance images from the storage room located in the 3000 block of Myrtle Avenue. The burglary happened on July 2 at around 3:50 a.m.

The suspect is a thin black man, wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, light-colored shirt and shorts.

Anyone with information on this attempted burglary is urged to contact the Burglary Division at 389-3824 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

