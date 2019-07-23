OUR TURN: Uniforms for Kids

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As we gear up for the start of a new school year, we want to remind you of a drive that is near and dear to our hearts.
For over 20 years, we have partnered with the society of St. Vincent de Paul to collect school uniforms for thousands of children in our 12-parish area.
We’ve set a goal of 20,000 uniforms for this year’s Uniforms for Kids campaign and we are off to a great start!
You can help a couple of ways.
Donate new or gently used school uniforms at any St. Vincent de Paul location, and of course you can make financial donations. Twenty-four dollars will buy a child two brand-new school uniforms!
Everything you need to get involved is on our website and news app. Go to wafb.com/uniforms for more information.
Help extend a compassionate hand to children in our area and give them the best start to the new school year by donating to the Uniforms for Kids campaign!
