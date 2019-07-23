New figures: 129 shootings in BR this year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There were 129 shootings within the city limits of Baton Rouge during the first half of 2019, new figures show.
That’s compared to 193 shooting incidents in all of 2018. The figures include all shooting incidents, regardless of whether they were fatal or not.
East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Councilman Matt Watson said he received the figures after submitting a public records request. Watson said he also requested the same data for 2017, but was told those figures are not available.
The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) said it did not start compiling figures on “non-fatal shootings” until 2018.
Watson said he believes the city’s police department needs to do a better job of tracking crime figures on a daily basis.
