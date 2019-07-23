Mother of 5-year-old, who brought her dead to hospital, charged with her murder

News Channel 5 has learned that on April 23, 2019, Chelette’s 4-year-old brother also passed away. Police were dispatched to a home on Princeton Street. According to an official report from police, Anderson told the responding officer “she woke up and went to the bathroom, and that is when she observed (name redacted) on the floor not breathing. Anderson advised it had been approximately 45 minutes” since she had last seen her child. The report states that they eventually got a pulse from the child at Cabrini Hospital, but he died two days later.