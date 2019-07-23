MISSING: Pointe Coupee Parish teen runs away from home

Donnie Ray Torres, 16, was last seen near Bergeron's on the Bayou. (Source: Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas | July 23, 2019 at 5:41 PM CDT - Updated July 23 at 5:41 PM

JARREAU, La. (WAFB) - The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a runaway teen from Jarreau.

Deputies say Donnie Ray Torres, 16, ran away from his home in Jarreau around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, July 23. Jarreau is described as a white male who is 5′ 9″ tall, weighing about 150 lbs. He was last seen in the area of Bergeron’s on the Bayou wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with info on Torres is asked to call the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-694-3737.

