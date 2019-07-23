Missed garbage collection drastically reduced in EBR; homeowners say trash piles show otherwise

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Calls of missed garbage and routes with missed pick-ups have declined drastically in the 30 days since the city-parish garbage collector’s feet were held to the fire, according to the city-parish.
Republic Services was heavily criticized for leaving trash and debris roadside for as many as 120 days, in some cases.
Calls about missed garbage and recycling pickup have dropped by 57% and Republic has missed pick-ups on 70% fewer routes, East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s office released Monday.
Republic hired 10 news drivers and is recruiting 10 more. It’s also recruiting 10 new maintenance crew members.
Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Rowdy Gaudet said the company now has direct access to the city-parish's 311 Call Center, which allows Republic to deploy a quick action response team.
Republic has hired two addition supervisors who will be accountable for route performance and an oversight manager for recycling services to address missed collections.
Additional improvements include route changes that will take effect on Aug. 19, efficiently combining recycling, out-of-cart, and hand pile pickup on the same day.
But neighbors in some portions of East Baton Rouge say they are still not seeing results. In the Lexington Estates neighborhood, resident Stephanie Kober said her trash had been sitting by the curb for nearly two weeks before a crew came to pick it up during an interview with WAFB.
“There’s no reason for the garbage to go that long not being picked up,” she said. “We pay $68 per month, on average, and we’re getting no service at all. That’s just not acceptable.”
The City-Parish acknowledged the system is not perfect, and said it “will continuously seek to improve...these core services provided to our citizens."
“If citizens are experiencing delays in their trash garbage pickup, we encourage them to contact 311 or utilize the Red Stick 311 app,” the office said. “This helps us to not only alleviate the missed service, but also to keep track of where and how improvements can continue being implemented.”
So far, the company has not faced any consequences for previous complaints, but if they do not live up to the promises made in a June press conference, the mayor can take action. The 9News Investigators were able to obtain the contract between the city-parish and Republic Services, which reveals the company could be hit with harsh penalties for any group of routes they miss. In certain cases, they city-parish could slap Republic with a $1,000 fine for the first offense and $2,500 for the second offense. For any missed route beyond the second offense, Republic could have to hand over $5,000 in fines.
According to the contract, WAFB’s Scottie Hunter found out the city-parish has the power to cut ties with the company altogether as long as they provide Republic a 10-day notice.
