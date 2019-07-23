$28 million LSU locker room renovation sparks heated debate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A newly renovated locker room for the LSU football players is spurring debates and hot takes across social media.
Even though private donors paid for the upgrades to the locker room, it did not stop people from criticizing the lavish upgrade.
The $28 million dollar renovation was paid for by the Tiger Athletic Foundation. LSU released a video showing off the upgrades Sunday, July 21.
The locker room includes nap pods and a new “performance nutrition center” for athletes to recover quickly. According to the university, other programs have sleep rooms for their football programs and LSU wanted to replicate this by including nap pods for players to use.
The LSU community went to Twitter, upset at the current state of the rest of campus, including a failing Middleton Library.
Water leaking into the library forced faculty to move certain books and important government documents to an upstairs location. Leaders of the university say they’ve been working to fix the problem for some time now.
One user called it a “shame” that students have to fight to fund TOPS so often, when $28 million could definitely help. In April, Governor John Bel Edwards announced they expect TOPS to be fully funded this year, and pleaded for high school students to remain in Louisiana after they graduate.
In a reply, Rachel Campbell says that kind of money could go toward installing braille plates, among other things, to help students with disabilities.
One person expressed that one day the new LSU locker room would make a great example in a player pay lawsuit.
Former LSU superstar Eric Reed summed it up, saying the renovations are “too much.”
“There are folks who could use a scholarship more than our guys need a tv in their locker,” Reid tweeted. "Those who know me know the amount of love I have for LSU. This is too much though...”
An outspoken professor at the university, Robert Mann, says if it weren’t for the money out of his own wallet, he wouldn’t even have a vacuum to clean his office.
“Meanwhile, across campus, I vacuum my faculty office with a Dust Devil I bought at Walmart,” he tweeted.
In a now-deleted response, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow replied to Mann: “Why, professor, do you feel entitled to the fruits of our labor?”
LSU announced Friday that there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new facility on Wednesday.
The Tigers open the new season in Death Valley against South Alabama on Aug. 31.
