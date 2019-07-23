LSU students express concern over messages from Puerto Rican governor

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Outrage over the governor of Puerto Rico’s time in office is not just confined to the island. Even people right in Baton Rouge are expressing their concern about Ricardo Rosselló and their solidarity with those demanding his resignation after a series of profanity-laced, homophobic, and misogynistic messages between Rosselló and members of his inner circle were published.
“Get signatures. We’re close to 50 signatures now. It would be nice to have this whole thing filled by the end of the week. That’s sort of a goal for this," said one LSU student.
Meanwhile, a judge in Puerto Rico has issued search warrants for the cellphones of government officials tied to an online chat that has sparked the political crisis.
