At least one person killed after being trapped in burning vehicle
By Kevin Foster | July 22, 2019 at 10:24 PM CDT - Updated July 22 at 10:42 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least one person was killed after being trapped in a vehicle engulfed in flames after a crash Monday night.

Emergency crews were dispatched to Perkins Road near Siegen Lane just after 10 p.m. Monday, July 22. Emergency officials said one person was killed and a second person was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office said it is responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

