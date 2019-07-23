At least one person killed after being trapped in burning vehicle

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least one person was killed after being trapped in a vehicle engulfed in flames after a crash Monday night.
Emergency crews were dispatched to Perkins Road near Siegen Lane just after 10 p.m. Monday, July 22. Emergency officials said one person was killed and a second person was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office said it is responding to the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
