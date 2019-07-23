1,000 gallon syrup spill shuts down French Quarter street

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police were forced to shut down the eastbound side of N. Rampart St. because of 1,000 gallon syrup spill.
The roadway will be closed between St. Louis and Toulouse streets until 5 a.m., an NOPD spokesman said. The spill happened around 6:30 p.m. on Monday.
A container truck was traveling in the French Quarter when its load of syrup began leaking from the container.
It’s unclear what kind of syrup was spilled.
Police said the spill is a hazard to drivers. Westbound lanes of North Rampart Street will remain open.
The driver of the truck was issued three citations related to improper loading and size and size and weight limit violations.
