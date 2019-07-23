Five Finger Death Punch, Three Days Grace coming to River Center

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Five Finger Death Punch and Three Days Grace are coming to Baton Rouge.
They'll be punching with all five fingers of death at the Raising Cane's River Center on Tuesday, Nov. 12.
Presale tickets go on sale through the band’s website on July 23, venue presale tickets go on sale Thursday, July 25.
Supporting acts include Three Days Grace, Bad Wolves, and Fire from the Gods.
FFDP recently released a collaboration hit single “Blue On Black” with Brian May, Brantley Gilbert, and Kenny Wayne Sheperd.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.