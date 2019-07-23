FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Morning temps to be in mid-60s as cool front moves through

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The welcomed cool front continues to work its way southward across the WAFB region through Tuesday afternoon and evening, and it will take the last of the rains with it overnight.
The big payoff comes Wednesday morning, with mainly clear skies, a nice dip in the humidity, and daybreak temperatures in the mid to upper 60s for most WAFB neighborhoods. Wednesday afternoon will be a real gem for mid-summer, with low humidity, sunny skies, and highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Thursday morning may start off even a degree or two cooler than Wednesday’s sunrise, with another low humidity day on the way. Highs Thursday will climb into the upper 80s under fair to partly cloudy skies, but once again, the humidity stays comfortably low by July standards.
Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. Although Friday won’t be a complete return to our traditional summer heat, you will notice a slight uptick in the humidity by the afternoon. In addition, the WAFB Storm Team brings back a 20% to 30% rain chance Friday afternoon.
The First Alert weekend forecast calls for rain likely Saturday and Sunday, with the probability of precipitation set at around 60% both days. Most of the rain both days will be during the afternoon and early evening, and neither day looks to be a complete washout, so keep your weekend plans, but have the WAFB First Alert Weather App by your side to keep track of area rains. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 80s, with morning starts back in the 70s, a sign the typical Gulf humidity will have made a complete recovery.
The extended outlook next week calls for scattered, mainly afternoon t-showers each day, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 70s through the week.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) will be watching the northern Gulf over the next several days. The cool front sliding through the state Tuesday evening will likely stall in the northern Gulf and has a low-end potential of serving as a focus for tropical development later in the week, but the likelihood of such development is very low, with the NHC giving the region just a 20% chance for development through Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.