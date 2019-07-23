FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Morning temps to be in mid-60s as cool front moves through

The First Alert weekend forecast calls for rain likely Saturday and Sunday, with the probability of precipitation set at around 60% both days. Most of the rain both days will be during the afternoon and early evening, and neither day looks to be a complete washout, so keep your weekend plans, but have the WAFB First Alert Weather App by your side to keep track of area rains. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 80s, with morning starts back in the 70s, a sign the typical Gulf humidity will have made a complete recovery.