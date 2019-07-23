FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool front expected to arrive Tuesday, along with higher rain chances

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A “July cold front” is making its way southward through SE LA and SW MS today – as it passes through, it will mean numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms from late morning into late afternoon/early evening.
So far, not much to show on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar – most of the early rainfall is confined to the coastal parishes; early morning out-the-door is mainly dry but steamy, with temperatures in the mid to upper 70°s.
We’ll wind up with a high in mid 80°s prior to the wet weather – rain coverage today of 70% to 80%; overnight, showers ending – a low in the upper 60°s; tomorrow, retuning sunshine – LOWER humidity. light NE winds – a high of 85°.
