Driver rescued from Lake Pontchartrain after crash on Twin Span arrested for DWI

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A driver survives a 30-foot fall from the Twin Span into Lake Pontchartrain, but was shortly arrested after his rescue.
"It's the first time I've seen it in my career. a vehicle that even went off of the new Twin Span," State Trooper Dustin Dwight said.
Tow truck operators lifted a 2005 Hyundai Elantra out of Lake Pontchartrain after state troopers said the driver of the car crashed into two other vehicles on the Twin Span early Saturday morning.
State Troopers said the driver, identified as 28-year-old George Dickinson, was driving eastbound on I-10 near milepost 260 at a high-rate speed.
"The at-fault vehicle crashed into the rear of one vehicle, drifted to the right, impacted another vehicle, which was disabled on the right shoulder, and then went over the guardrail on the Twin Span," Dwight said.
State Police said he had a life jacket in his car for his job.
"He was able to retrieve that life jacket, put it on, and then communicate with troopers on the bridge and also deputies from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office who were ultimately able to respond with a boat and rescue him from the water," Dwight said.
Investigators said Dickinson also had a seatbelt on, which helped him survive the almost 30 foot plunge.
ASAP Towing Owner Donald Moreland said they were able to locate the car using sonar technology with the Southeast Louisiana Search and Recovery.
"Our guys were able to locate it, pinpoint it with buoys. We sent our divers down, they were able to assess the car was significantly damaged. It was really surprising that anybody was able to walk out of it," Moreland said.
While Dickinson walked away from the crash, state troopers arrested him for driving under the influence.
"These types of crashes are preventable. Had he not been impaired, had he not been speeding, I don't think we'd be looking at this situation. He's very extremely fortunate, first that he had his seatbelt on and was able to survive that initial impact with the two vehicles and the water, and then I think it's just extremely lucky that he had a life jacket in the vehicle," Dwight said.
According to the St. Tammany Sheriff's Office, Dickinson was booked with driving under the influence first offense, and careless operation, with the total bond of $5,000.
He was booked and released July 20.
Troopers said those involved in the incident suffered minor injuries.
