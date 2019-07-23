Couple accused of skipping out on tab returns next day to pay, records it

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Restaurant owners are dropping theft charges against a man and woman accused of leaving without paying their bill.
The couple, identified by detectives as Cora-Lee Daenen and Kenny Broussard, were accused of racking up a $55 tab of large margaritas and fajitas at Mi Padre’s on Bluebonnet Boulevard just after noon on Monday, July 22 and leaving without paying.
On Tuesday, July 23, after a report on 9News at Noon, the couple returned to the establishment to right their wrongs and pay their debt. The owner said the charges will be dropped.
On a video posted publicly to Daenen’s Facebook page, Broussard talks to someone behind the bar and leaves $50 on the counter.
“There’s your money, I’m on camera [expletive] paying for it,” Broussard says at the end of the 2-minute long clip. “Y’all good.”
Screenshots from a now-deleted Facebook post show Daenen and Broussard enjoying their margaritas on Mi Padre’s outdoor patio before allegedly skipping out on the tab.
Surveillance video provided by the restaurant shows the couple walking out of the restaurant and driving off.
Daenen, 25, of St. Amant, was arrested in April for allegedly shooting at a woman inside a moving vehicle. That investigation is still ongoing.
