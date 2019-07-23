Couple accused of skipping out on tab returns next day to pay, records it

Cora-Lee Daneen and Kenny Broussard are wanted for leaving a restaurant without paying their tab. (Source: WAFB)
By Mykal Vincent | July 23, 2019 at 11:42 AM CDT - Updated July 23 at 12:43 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Restaurant owners are dropping theft charges against a man and woman accused of leaving without paying their bill.

The couple, identified by detectives as Cora-Lee Daenen and Kenny Broussard, were accused of racking up a $55 tab of large margaritas and fajitas at Mi Padre’s on Bluebonnet Boulevard just after noon on Monday, July 22 and leaving without paying.

On Tuesday, July 23, after a report on 9News at Noon, the couple returned to the establishment to right their wrongs and pay their debt. The owner said the charges will be dropped.

On a video posted publicly to Daenen’s Facebook page, Broussard talks to someone behind the bar and leaves $50 on the counter.

“There’s your money, I’m on camera [expletive] paying for it,” Broussard says at the end of the 2-minute long clip. “Y’all good.”

Screenshots from a now-deleted Facebook post show Daenen and Broussard enjoying their margaritas on Mi Padre’s outdoor patio before allegedly skipping out on the tab.

A now-deleted Facebook post shows suspected thief Cora-Lee Daneen and Kenny Broussard enjoying margaritas that Mi Padre's said they never paid for. (Source: WAFB)

Surveillance video provided by the restaurant shows the couple walking out of the restaurant and driving off.

Daenen, 25, of St. Amant, was arrested in April for allegedly shooting at a woman inside a moving vehicle. That investigation is still ongoing.

