BRG partners with YMCA to encourage healthy habits among kids over the summer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When the kids are out of school, it can be even tougher to keep healthy food options top of mind, so Baton Rouge General has teamed up with the YMCA this summer to hopefully reach hundreds of kids to teach them about nutrition and fitness.
Dietitians are focused on teaching kids ways to fill up a healthy plate, get enough exercise, and eat various different fruits and veggies. Victoria Campesi, a dietitian with BRG, wants parents to get more involved in this learning too.
“So we try and send home things that their parents can read with them. We’re also trying to incorporate adult nutrition classes at the YMCA so it can be more of a family effort to get healthy eating established,” Campesi said.
Campesi says this is an important lesson, especially now, as numbers show 34% of children between ages 10 and 17 are overweight or obese.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.