22-year-old Texas man charged with the murder of Ally Kostial

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department officials have arrested and charged a man with the murder of a 21-year-old female Ole Miss student.
22-year-old Brandon Theesfeld, of Texas, was booked into the Lafayette County Jail at 3:43 p.m. Monday and charged with murder.
Theesfeld will go before Circuit Court Judge Tuesday morning for an initial appearance.
Ally Kostial was last seen stopping at the door of a bar on the square Friday night.
Saturday morning, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department says one of their deputies was on routine patrol at Buford’s Ridge, a remote area with a fishing camp that both locals and college students would go to on the weekends to ride their ATVs in the lake bottom when the water is low.
Sources close to the investigation say her body was found, shot eight times.
We will continue to update this developing story.
