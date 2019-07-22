Volleyball tournament held to benefit Cystic Fibrosis research

“It’s a genetic disease. My wife and I are both carriers of that gene and any children we have also have a one in four chance of having the disease. We have three children. Two of our children have it,” said Ponche. “There’s not a cure, but they’ve made a lot of progress in treating the disease. In 1999 the life expectancy of kids with [Cystic Fibrosis] was about in the early twenties. And now, its in the low-to-mid forties.”