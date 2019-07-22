STATE AUDIT: Former SU band director was pocketing money meant for the university

“Southern University is grateful to the Office of the Louisiana Legislative Auditor for its thorough audit of the questionable financial activities of the former director of bands. University officials referred this matter to that office for further investigation. We thank the Louisiana Legislative Auditor for acknowledging the university’s due diligence and assisting us in discerning the full extent of the loss. The university will continue to work with law enforcement and consult with counsel in order to recoup any funds that were diverted from the university.”