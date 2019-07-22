Southland Steel looking to hire welders for its new facility in Louisiana

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Southland Steel Fabricators Inc. is looking to hire 70 welding positions for its new manufacturing facility in Amite, Louisiana.
The company is conducting a job fair for these positions on Thursday, August 8 in Hammond. The hiring event is slated for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Northshore Technical Community College campus, located at 111 Pride Drive.
The Louisiana Economic Development said the average annual salary for the position is $46,000, plus benefits.
The company is hiring for the following jobs: structural welders, flux-core welders, combination welders and welder-fitters. Candidates attending the job fair should bring a current résumé.
Welders should be prepared to receive a scheduled date and time to conduct a welding test. For the welding test, candidates will be required to bring their weld-test equipment and attire to the Southland fabrication shop in Greensburg.
Southland Steel, based in Greensburg, announced in February that it will complete an $18 million expansion at the former Bradken foundry in Amite.
