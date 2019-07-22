Southern vs. Memphis football game set to air on WBXH

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tenn.
By Josh Auzenne | July 22, 2019 at 12:15 PM CDT - Updated July 22 at 12:15 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WAFB) - When the Southern Jaguars travel to Memphis on September 7 to face the Tigers, fans can watch the game on television if they can’t make the trip.

The game will be shown on WAFB’s sister station WBXH. Below is a list of what channel WBXH is on depending on your cable or satellite provider:

Over the air: WBXH

COX: 16, 1016

AT&T: 39, 1039

Eatel: 16, 716

Dish Network: 39, 8047

Charter: 182

Antenna: 9.4, 39.1

Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.

