Search and rescue unit riding through St. Landry Parish to help residents trapped by flooding

In an interview with WAFB Sunday, Bertrand stressed the importance of getting in touch with the sheriff’s office at the first sign of trouble. Like Mr. Dalcourt, many residents may have power and other resources available, but that can change in an instant and become a dangerous situation. Bertrand says in some situations residents may call for emergency service vehicles that are not equipped to travel through high water like the Search and Rescue Unit’s vehicles are, further delaying the amount of time help can reach them.