Police searching for homicide suspect last seen in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) say a suspect in a homicide investigation is currently at large.
Just after 8 p.m. Sunday, July 21, deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Pinecrest Drive in Denham Springs. The victim of the shooting was identified as Ronald Cyrus, 26, of Baton Rouge.
Detectives are currently searching for Jacqueline Danyell Rosaya, 22, also of Baton Rouge.
Rosaya is described as the following:
- 5’9”
- 180 pounds
- Black hair
- Brown eyes
- Last seen wearing: Dark shirt, White pants
Rosaya was last seen in the Baton Rouge area driving a black 2011 Audi A4 with the license plate 754BDE.
Sheriff Jason Ard released the following statement:
“A male has died following multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso area. This is believed to be a domestic-related incident as evidence is pointing to the victim & suspect being involved in a romantic relationship. A specific motive is unclear at this hour. Anyone with information on the suspect is encouraged to call us.”
Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPSO at (225) 686-2241
