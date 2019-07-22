Nearly $10M granted to Ascension Parish to replace contents of schools lost in 2016 flood

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish Public Schools is set to receive nearly $10 million from FEMA to replace the contents of several schools damaged by the August 2016 flooding.
Senator John Kennedy announced the $9.8 million FEMA grant Monday, July 22. The money will go towards replacing furniture, textbooks, computers, kitchen equipment, band instruments, and other school supplies. The grant will benefit the following schools:
- Galvez Middle
- Galvez Primary
- Lake Elementary
- St. Amant High
- St. Amant Primary
“This grant is an investment in our teachers and students as they work to put our schools back together after catastrophic flooding in 2016. Replacing important items like books and computers will help our students get off to a good start this new school year,” said Kennedy.
