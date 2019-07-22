LSU leads nation with 4 linebackers named to Butkus Award Watch List

Phillips is LSU’s top returning tackler from 2018. He registered 87 tackles, including 5.5 tackles for loss. He also returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown in the win over Miami. Phillips was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the win over the Hurricanes. The 6-foot-4, 229-pounder also recorded a sack against Rice. Phillips is regarded as a hard-hitting pure athlete who makes plays all over the field. He will be looked up to have a bigger role this season with the departure of Devin White, last year’s Butkus Award winner, who was selected No. 5 overall by the Tampa Bay Bucs in the 2019 NFL Draft.